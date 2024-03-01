Hilly regions' nutritional uplift: Prioritising education, economic empowerment

Bangladesh holds 84th position among 121 nations in the Global Hunger Index 2022. Approximately 18.8 million people in the country, accounting for around 12 per cent of the total population, suffer from malnutrition.

Over 120 million people in Bangladesh cannot afford to eat healthy food. Among women aged 15–49 years, the prevalence of anemia stands at 38.7 per cent (16.8 million).

Moreover, 52.3 million people in the country are classified as moderately or severely food insecure.

In the context of the impoverished communities in the hilly region of Chattogram, a project called "Leadership to Ensure Adequate Nutrition (LEAN)" has been operational since 2018.

The aim is to ensure nutrition security for those suffering from malnutrition through awareness and the creation of a prosperous and sustainable environment, with a particular focus on proper nutrition dissemination for mothers and children.

On February 29, a roundtable discussion titled "Advancing Nutrition Commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts" was held at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Auditorium.

The event was co-organised by the Right to Food Bangladesh (RtF BD) and the LEAN project with the assistance of the European Union.

Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry Secretary Md Moshiur Rahman was present as the chief guest while RtF BD General Secretary and Wave Foundation Executive Director Mohsin Ali presided over the event.

"Without environmentally sustainable agricultural production, safe food cannot be ensured. Nutrition discussions are not solely the concern of the Ministry of Health, other ministries, including the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, must also be involved," Mohsin Ali said.

Moshiur Rahman highlighted ongoing development efforts in challenging hilly regions, supported by the government. Progress is evident not only in food and nutrition but also in overall development. Emphasising economic independence, he pledged government research to ensure nutrition, comparing the significance of lentils in the process.

Chakma Circle Chief Barrister Devasish Roy and Rangamati Hill District Council Chairman Aung Sui Pru Chowdhury were present as guests of honour.

The event also witnessed the participation of representatives from civil society and the media.