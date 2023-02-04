High Risk Pregnancy Foundation meetup held

High Risk Pregnancy Foundation meetup held

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The second meetup of the High-Risk Pregnancy and Premature Birth Foundation was held on Friday (3 February) in the capital's Dhanmondi.

Tasnuva Islam, founder of the foundation, inaugurated the event and announced the launch of the foundation's official website, reads a press release.

The programme was attended by the registrar and members of the foundation, as well as doctors and moderators associated with it.

Dr Muhib Muhammad Kabir, Dr Chowdhury Asif Hasan and Dr Lutfia Akhter joined as chief guests of the event while Nuzhat Tabassum Jafrin, the founder of Home Made Food for Babies by Jafrin, was present as a special guest.

Doctors who attended the programme were honoured with crests as recognition of their contribution to the sector.

The High-Risk Pregnancy and Premature Birth Foundation has been helping high-risk pregnant mothers virtually for the past four years.

