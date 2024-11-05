The high market price of eggs simply indicates that there is a shortage

Every introductory economics textbook explains that certain markets are "competitive markets." In competitive markets, no seller can control the market price; the price depends on supply and demand.

A market is usually competitive if the following conditions are observed:

(a) There are a large number of buyers and sellers;

(b) the market price fluctuates according to changes in supply and demand;

(c) it is easy for new sellers to enter the market; and

(d) it is easy for buyers and sellers to get information about prices.

Markets for farm products, like vegetables, chicken, eggs, and fish, are all competitive in Bangladesh. Thousands of farmers sell these products to wholesale traders every day. The wholesale traders in turn sell to thousands of retailers. Market prices in urban areas must always be higher than market prices in rural areas because that is what gives traders an incentive to transport eggs from rural farms to urban markets.

Every wholesale trader and every retailer is trying to buy at a low price. So if any farmer asks for a higher price than other farmers in his area, no trader will buy from him. If any trader asks for a higher price than other traders in his area, no retailer will buy from him.

Over the last two years, the Bangladesh Competition Commission and the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) have accused many poultry companies of manipulating egg and chicken prices. The Competition Commission ordered some companies to pay large fines, but these orders have been stayed by the High Court.

In an investigation report issued to Kazi Farms, the Competition Commission observed that Kazi Farms and some other egg-producing companies increased their selling prices at the same time (in July 2023) and jumped to the conclusion that the simultaneous price increase proves that collusion took place. The DNCRP has asserted at various times that poultry companies have manipulated the egg price by sending SMS messages to traders. The author will explain why both of these allegations are baseless.

(a) In any competitive market, there are a large number of sellers

This is true of the egg market. No seller has enough market share to control the price. Kazi Farms was producing about 1.5 million (15 lakh) eggs per day in 2023. At that time, Kazi Farms' market share in the egg market was between 2.5% and 3%. It is absurd to accuse a company with such a small market share of manipulating the market price.

(b) In any competitive market, prices naturally go up and down because of supply and demand

This is also true of the egg market and is proven by seasonal movements in the price of eggs.

The price of eggs usually falls in winter. When winter vegetables become available, many consumers buy vegetables instead of eggs. So the demand for eggs falls in winter, and the price of eggs naturally falls.

The price of eggs usually increases in extremely hot weather. In hot weather, hens produce fewer eggs. The supply of eggs falls, so the price naturally rises.

The price of eggs usually increases if there are floods in the country. A farmer is likely to sell his hens (and stop production) when his area is flooded. So flooding reduces the supply of eggs and naturally increases the egg price.

Egg prices increased because of summer heat and floods in 2023; this was repeated in 2024. The Competition Commission accused poultry companies of manipulating egg prices in 2023, but the increase in egg prices was caused by shortages, not by collusion.

Government officers have asserted without evidence that traders everywhere increase egg prices whenever Kazi Farms increases its egg price. This is not correct. On 14 October 2024, Kazi Farms sold eggs at its sales centres at Tk11.01 per egg (the ceiling wholesale price dictated by the Department of Agricultural Marketing). However, the retail price in Dhaka on that date was about Tk14.75 per egg. The retail price was high because there was a shortage of eggs. The retail price depends on the demand and supply of eggs, not on Kazi Farms' wholesale selling price.

Because the market for eggs is a competitive market with thousands of sellers, each seller is a "price taker." When production is less than demand, the market price is high, and all sellers are able to sell at a high price. When demand is less than production, the market price is low, and all sellers are forced to sell at a low price. This is how a competitive market is supposed to work; this does not indicate collusion.

(c) In a competitive market, there are no restrictions on entry into the market

This is true of the egg market. Anyone can build a chicken house, buy layer chicks, and grow them until they start producing eggs.

When the egg price is low, many egg farmers incur losses, forcing them to sell their hens and stop producing eggs. This gradually reduces the egg supply and makes the price of eggs rise until most egg farms return to profitability.

When the egg price is high, many egg farms which were shut down will buy layer chicks and start producing eggs again. Some farmers also build new egg farms. This gradually increases the egg supply and makes the price of eggs fall to a lower level, which no longer attracts new entrants.

The demand for eggs is slowly growing because of population growth. Shortages will sometimes occur and will trigger high prices. During an egg shortage, high prices give egg farmers an incentive to increase production. If the government does not allow high egg prices during a shortage, farmers will have no motivation to increase production, and the shortage will persist.

Recently, the Department of Agricultural Marketing has declared a ceiling price of Tk10.58 per egg for egg producers. This is a short-sighted policy. As egg producers are now forced to sell at a low price, they have no incentive to invest in new egg farms.

(d) In a competitive market, it is easy for buyers and sellers to get information about prices

This is true of the egg market. A trader who buys a truckload of eggs from a farm in Gazipur must decide whether to sell his eggs at a wholesale market in Gazipur or at a wholesale market in Dhaka. Traders transport eggs from rural farms (where the price is low) to urban markets (where the price is high). Traders must communicate with farmers to determine where to buy eggs and must communicate with each other to decide where to sell eggs. Without such communication, large markets like Dhaka will experience a shortage of eggs.

In Bangladesh, traders often communicate price information by SMS. Various government officers have alleged that prices are manipulated by SMS messages. Government officers have not understood that efficient communication of price information illustrates that a market is competitive. In competitive markets, rational buyers and sellers should all have access to the same price information, which will often lead them to make similar decisions (like buying at a low price in a district where the supply is high and selling at a high price in a city where the demand is high). The sharing of price information does not indicate collusion.

The DNCRP and the Competition Commission should hire professional economists to analyse any market before concluding that price increases are caused by collusion. Baseless accusations of collusion have deterred investment in the poultry industry and have contributed to the present shortage (and high price) of eggs.