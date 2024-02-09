Hi-tech park investors to get all govt services on-site: Palak

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak announced that investors in hi-tech parks will not have to go anywhere outside the Hi-Tech Park Authority to obtain any government service or license.

This announcement was made during a discussion meeting with investors after visiting the Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Kaliakoir, Gazipur, reads a press release.

"Our goal is to ensure that investors receive all the services they need from within the Hi-Tech Park Authority and to prevent any unnecessary delays and foster a conducive environment for growth," Palak said.

He highlighted the collective effort of government officials, representatives of the Hi-Tech Park Authority, service providers, and the entrepreneurs-investors as service recipients.

The state minister further stressed the importance of collaboration between the government, Hi-Tech Park Authority representatives, service providers, and investors to achieve the common goal of advancing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision of a 'Smart Bangladesh'.

"By ensuring investor satisfaction within the hi-tech parks, we are confident that we will not only attract more investments but also significantly contribute to the realization of a Smart Bangladesh," Palak said.

Palak revealed that 82 companies had been allocated land in the Kaliakoir Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City, with 22 of them already starting production.

Approximately five more companies are ready to begin production.

From 2016 to 2023, the Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City saw investments totalling over Tk1070 crore, with proposals for investments of around Tk15,000 crore expected by 2025.

The Hi-Tech Park Authority has cancelled contracts with three companies – Tikkon Systems Ltd, Data Soft, and Metronet – for violating terms, and replaced them with Kona Soft, Ma Enterprise, and Mumano Polyester Industries.

Before the meeting, Palak inspected various facilities within the Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City, including a smart laptop assembling industry, ATM, CRM, POS, and CDM machines manufacturing industry, Daffodil Computer's assembling industry, Fair Technology Limited's Hyundai car manufacturing plant, and the operations of Bangladesh Data Center Company Limited.

Additionally, Palak visited projects in Chandura, Gazipur, including PCB, mobile production, and laptop projects, inaugurated new models of SSD products and smartphones, inspected the Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) project and television production line, participated in a simulation of Bangladesh's first satellite prepared for the NASA GLEE mission, and inspected the expansion of Walton Industrial Park.

