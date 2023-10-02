Heritage Volunteer team visits Rupgaon Learning Centre, Aga Khan Academy

On the second day of a UNESCO ten-day workshop titled "World Heritage Volunteers Programme 2023" on Monday (2 October), the "Heritage Volunteer" team visited the Aga Khan Academy and Rupgaon Learning Centre designed by perceive architects Fatiha Palin, Ferdous Khan and Fazle Rabbi.

The main focus was how to incorporate natural elements into architectural design in an environmentally friendly way. A 170-foot-long two-storied house called Rupgaon has been constructed in the Jangir area of Rupganj. Bamboo, wood and mud have been used to build the house, said a press release.

The name is Rupgaon. Environmental activist Bratya Amin is the initiator of this organisation.

Earlier, Suvina Shunglu, head of Aga Khan Academy, Azmina Jeva, external relations, Aga Khan Development Network and Architect Rafiqul Anam explained its architectural features and specialities on behalf of Aga Khan.

After that, Fahmida Nusrat, a representative of ICOMOS Bangladesh conducted a lecture on Introduction to Heritage Impact Assessment in the meeting room of the Academy.

The World Heritage Volunteers Programme 2023 workshop will be conducted till 10 October by visiting Cumilla and Naugar Paharpur, Dhaka Fine Art Terracotta Workshop and Bangladesh National Museum laboratory facilities.