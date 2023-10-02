Heritage Volunteer team visits Rupgaon Learning Center, Aga khan Academy

02 October, 2023, 08:00 pm
Heritage Volunteer team visits Rupgaon Learning Center, Aga khan Academy

02 October, 2023, 08:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the second day of a UNESCO ten-day workshop titled 'World Heritage Volunteers Program 2023' at UNESCO today (2 October), the "Heritage Volunteer" team visited the architectural design specialty of "Rupgaon" Learning Center and Aga khan Academy designed by Perceive Architects Fatiha Palin, Ferdous Khan and Fazle Rabbi.

Today's main focus was how to incorporate natural elements into architectural design in an environmentally friendly way. A 170 feet long two-storied house called Rupgaon has been constructed in Jangir area of Rupganj. Bamboo, wood and mud have been used to build the house. The name is Rupgaon. Environmental activist Bratya Amin is the initiator of this organization.

Earlier, Ms. Suvina Shunglu, Head of Aga Khan Academy, Ms. Azmina Jeva, External Relations, Aga Khan Development Network and Architect Rafiqul Anam explains its architectural features and specialties on behalf of Aga Khan. After that, Fahmida Nusrat, representative of ICOMOS Bangladesh conducted a lecture on Introduction to Heritage Impact Assessment in the meeting room of the Academy.

The World Heritage Volunteers Program 2023 workshop will be conducted till October 10 by visiting Cumilla and Naugar Paharpur, Dhaka Fine Art Terracotta Workshop and Bangladesh National Museum laboratory facilities.

 

