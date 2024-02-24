'Her Power' project is a landmark decision of the Prime Minister: State Minister Palak

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's smart gift laptop distribution ceremony among women trainees of Satkhira district under the Her Power scheme, 'Her Power'' project is another landmark decision of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has decided to implement this project to create opportunities for self-employment by making Bangladeshi women skilled in technology education, reads a press release.

The State Minister said these things in the chief guest's speech at the District Arts Academy, Satkhiray Har Power Project, where a total of 240 trainees of female IT service providers category of Kalaroa, Tala and Satkhira Sadar upazilas were given laptops.

State Minister Palak said that the people of Satkhira are not only earning foreign exchange by exporting fish resources, but our they are also earning foreign currency by using their talent after training in the Her Power project.

"We believe that we can build a smart Bangladesh of 2041 by combining the talent and technology of this youth by providing high-speed internet, computers as a tool for world conquest and training the talented young generation to develop skilled human resources," he added.

It is to be noted that through the said project, a total of 130 upazilas, including sadar upazila of 43 districts and the Pirganj Upazila of Rangpur district, with priority given to freelancing across the country, in four categories (women freelancers, women IT service providers, women e-commerce professionals and women call center agents) total 25, 125 women will be provided 05 (five) months training and one-month mentorship support.

Besides, all successful trainees will be given a laptop each. At present, the training program of 8460 people in 408 batches in the first phase is ongoing in 130 upazilas and the program of giving laptops to the trainees will continue in stages.