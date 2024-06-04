Helio brings new smartphone to Bangladesh

On the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, helio has brought a new flagship smartphone called helio 50, focusing on the needs of the young generation.

The smartphone will have a 90Hz refresh rate high brightness display, 12GB RAM (6GB Extended RAM) with 128GB storage, 108-megapixel UHD camera, and MediaTek Helio G88 processor. Available in Radium Green, Honey Dew Green and Cosmic Gold aesthetic. The price is 14 thousand 699 takas with Grameenphone bundle offer.

It has a 6.72-inch FHD+ punch-hole LTPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Its resolution is (1080x2400) and its peak brightness is 500 nits. As a result, the experience of watching video content will be great. In addition to the 6 GB RAM, the phone can increase another 6GB RAM. It has 128GB of ROM to get rid of storage worries. In addition to this, memory cards up to 512GB can be used. Android 14 is the operating system of the MediaTek Helio G88 processor phone. This smartphone's 8GB RAM version will also be available in the market within a few days.

The thickness of the smartphone is 8.79mm—weighing 215 grams including the battery. The silky-smooth finish of the glass back part gives the phone a great look. Apart from this, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that helps to quickly lock and unlock the phone. With a 5000mAh battery and a 33-watt both sides Type C charger, the phone will run all day on a single charge.

The helio 50 smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back side that has a 108-megapixel UHD camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a depth sensor of 0.08. For selfie lovers, there is a 32-megapixel super selfie camera. The smartphone has a variety of camera modes to take great pictures. There is a night mode with a flash on the backside to take clear pictures even at night. Apart from this, there are portrait, photo, video, panorama, slow-mo, time-lapse, pro, HDR etc. It will be the best budget smartphone for hobby photography.

The helio 50 comes in two variants to suit your storage and memory needs: 128GB storage with 12GB RAM (6GB expandable) and 128GB storage with 16GB RAM (8GB expandable). This ensures ample space for your apps, media, and files and smooth multitasking capabilities.

Enjoy immersive audio with the helio 50's dual stereo speakers, providing rich, clear sound for your media and calls. The device also includes advanced noise cancellation technology, ensuring crystal-clear audio quality in any environment.

Running on the latest Android 14, the helio 50 offers a range of special features to enhance user convenience and functionality. This smartphone has all the necessary sensors like G sensor, proximity, light, gyroscope and magnetometer.