Heifer International hosts learning sharing event 'Market Movers: Women Farmers and Livestock-Driven Agribusiness'

Corporates

Press Release
27 June, 2024, 02:15 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 02:17 am

Photo: Courtesy
Heifer International Bangladesh hosted the national learning sharing event 'Market Movers: Women Farmers and Livestock-Driven Agribusiness' in Lakeshore Hotel, Gulshan yesterday (26 June).

The event brought together key stakeholders like government officials, NGO representatives, and academics in the agricultural sector.

Heifer International has been working in Bangladesh for over a decade, focusing on empowering women through leadership and business development, forming Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Women-led Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

The organisation's efforts align with the Sustainable Development Goals, aiming to reduce poverty and hunger while promoting environmental sustainability.

Md Akhter Hossain, principal coordinator (SDG Affairs) at the Prime Minister's Office, attended the event as the chief guest.

He said, "Today, I am pleased to highlight the government's commitment to pursuing the Sustainable Development Goals through the launch of the SDGs Action Plan and setting priority targets. Under the leadership of our prime minister, recognised with the LCC Progress Award, Bangladesh's SDG ranking has improved from 120 to 107."

Hossain also noted that by collaborating with NGOs, the government is addressing healthcare, education, disaster management, and women's empowerment. Programs such as livestock and horticulture support farmers with services, capacity building, and finances. Heifer's focus on livestock, market access, and digitalization is driving growth in our rural development sector.

He emphasised on the continued collaboration among the government, private sector, and non-profits. Inspired by Bangladesh's success, he encouraged the adoption of similar models for sustainable growth. He focused the collective aim for a sustainable, equitable future by 2041.

Saidur Rahman, director general, NGO Affairs Bureau, Prime Minister's Office, Muhammad Reajul Huq, director general, Department of Livestock Services (DLS), SM Jahangir Hossain, director general (Current Charge), Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute attended the event as special guests.

Neena Joshi, senior vice president of Asia Programs at Heifer International, presided over the event, expressing gratitude to participants, NGOs, academics, partners, local government, and the Government of Bangladesh for their support.

Nurun Nahar, country director of Heifer International Bangladesh reflected on the future possibilities of collaboration with likeminded partner organizations to spearhead the progress of women in agribusiness. With this event, Heifer Bangladesh presented a detailed review of its interventions, outlining achievements, challenges, and future prospects of the impactful transformation of over 34,000 smallholder women farmers under the "Economic Enhancement Through Strengthening Beef and Goat Market System" project.

The panel discussion was centered around the empowerment of women and their connections with market system development, in leading the climate-smart agriculture, the role of women in achieving sustainable living income, and delved into the significance of women in the energy sector.

 

