Heidelberg Materials appoints Saikat Khan as company secretary

Heidelberg Materials Bangladesh, a multinational cement manufacturer, has appointed Saikat Khan as its new company secretary, effective 1 November.

The company's board approved this decision during a meeting held on Monday (21 October).

Saikat Khan also serves as the director of the company's legal division.

Talking to The Business Standard, Khan expressed his commitment to serving the shareholders, saying, "I am dedicated to doing my best with sincerity in my role as company secretary."

Khan's appointment follows the resignation of the previous company secretary, Emdadul Haque, which was also accepted by the board.

Additionally, the board has accepted the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Jashim Uddin Chowdhury and has appointed Emdadul Haque to replace him, effective 1 January of next year.

On 29 July, the board appointed Terence Ong Kian Hock as the managing director, following the resignation of Jose Marcelino Ugarte. Ong officially assumed his role on 1 September.