Hedayetullah Al Mamoon appointed independent director of Eastland Insurance Company Ltd

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Hedayetullah Al Mamoon ndc. former senior secretary, Government of Bangladesh, has recently been appointed as an independent director of Eastland Insurance Company Ltd. - a first-generation non-life insurance company of the country.

He has long 34 years of experience in government services in various higher positions including over eight years as senior secretary and secretary to the government, said a press release. 

Hedayetullah Al Mamoon was a member of the Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Cadre of the 1982 batch and retired as senior secretary of the finance division, Ministry of Finance.

Prior to his assignment as the finance secretary he worked as the senior commerce secretary for more than two years. He served as the information secretary, secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

He also served as a member of the planning commission, secretary of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission, director general of Department of Social Services (Ministry of Social Welfare), chairman of BRTC, managing director of WASA etc.

While serving in the government, Hedayetullah Al Mamoon ndc assumed numerous responsibilities and was elevated to the rank of secretary in April 2009 and subsequently to the rank of senior secretary in 2014 which continued until 4 October 2017.

He retired from government service after enjoying LPR on 4 October 2018. He also worked as the chairman of the Bangladesh NGO Foundation for the period June 2018 to June 2022.

Eastland Insurance Company Ltd

