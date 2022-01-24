Health-tech startup Best Aid raised investment from YY ventures

Best Aid Limited, one of the leading health tech-startups in Bangladesh, recently received investment from YY Ventures.

Alamin Pranto, chief information officer of Best Aid, confirmed the information on Sunday (23 January).

The agreement has been signed by CEO of Best Aid, Mir Hasib Mahmud, and Managing Director of YY Ventures, Shzeeb M Khairul Islam, at YY Venture Office in Grameen Telecom Bhaban, reads a press release.

Best Aid has been working on digital healthcare since 2020.

There is a team of 13 people, a panel of 6 specialist doctors, 100+ agents, and 70 interns.

So far, Best Aid has achieved: ICT Fund, Inclusion in National Covid Portal corona.gov.bd, Entrepreneurship World Cup 2021 Finalist, Imagine If Bangladesh's 2nd Runner-up position, SimCubator 2021's 1st Runner position.

Shazeeb M Khairul Islam, managing director of YY Ventures said, "We are delighted to get into this partnership with BestAid Limited. Our mission is to actively assist them in navigating the path to notable venture investors and partnerships as they improve the lives of Bangladeshis who live in overlooked communities."

Mir Hasib Mahmud, CEO of Best Aid, said "YY Ventures has been in talks regarding the investment since last year. Finally, they have confirmed their investment in January 2022. We will bring state-of-the-art technology in healthcare with the investment money. We will be bringing in Medical Health Assistants through Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the next few months. We are undergoing research on how to provide advanced medical services in combination with general services and IoT.

Hasib Mahmud also said that the entire investment information is confidential. "We are not disclosing any details right now. However, we are very optimistic that in the joint partnership of Best Aid and YY Ventures, the latest technology in healthcare has enormous possibilities."

Ahmed Omar Yusuf, chief operating officer of Best Aid; Alamin Pranto, chief information officer and Shehfaz Bin Rahim, finance and accounts manager of YY Venture, were also present at the signing ceremony.