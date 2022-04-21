Health Economics Research Network (HERN) launched in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 05:29 pm

Related News

Health Economics Research Network (HERN) launched in Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 05:29 pm
Health Economics Research Network (HERN) launched in Bangladesh

With the aim of building a resilient health system, ARK Foundation has launched the Health Economics Research Network (HERN) in Bangladesh.

The launching event of the network, which is being supported by the Centre for Health Economics at the UK University of York, was held on 19 April at the Six Seasons Hotel in Dhaka, reads a press release. 

The network aims to create a platform which will facilitate high quality research in the field of health economics to inform policy and practice in order to improve population health.

Professor Dr Rumana Huque, Executive Director, ARK Foundation, Professor Dr Zahidul Quayyum, Director of Research, BRAC JPGSPH, Professor Dr Atonu Rabbani, Mushtaque Chowdhury Chair in Health and Poverty, BRAC JPGSPH, and Professor Dr Syed Abdul Hamid, Institute of Health Economics, University of Dhaka launched the HERN by inaugurating the website and logo of the organisation.

Professor Rumana Huque said that a number of students are completing undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in economics and health economics each year from different public and private universities of Bangladesh. However, they still require the practical experience of applying the theory into practice. 

She also said that the network would work to bridge the knowledge gap and create a platform for local researchers to carry out context-specific research in the field of health economics.

According to Professor Zahidul Quayyum, limited networking opportunities with national and international experts create major obstacles for building competent leaders for research in the field of health economics. 

He hoped that the network would be successful in bringing together academics and experts from across Bangladesh to build health economics research capacity in the country, and facilitate related research in the future.

SM Abdullah, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Dhaka and a Researcher of ARK Foundation gave a brief overview about the network and said that the capacity building efforts would remain a priority objective of the network. 

He shared future activities of the network including organising workshops, seminars and training sessions. 

Md Nazmul Hossain, Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Dhaka and a Researcher of ARK Foundation showcased recent research works conducted by the organisation in different sectors.

ARK Foundation also announced two research grants for students and early career researchers on the occasion of the launching of the network. Information about the grants and membership opportunity will be available on the website and social media of HERN.

The launching ceremony was also joined by academics, experts, researchers, development professionals, and students from different institutions.

ARK Foundation / Health Economics Research Network (HERN)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A welcome move: Buet eases requirements for English Medium students

5h | Pursuit
Team Khushi Kantha does not only make blankets, but also make tote bags, pouch bags and more – all themed after the embroidery designs. Photo: Courtesy

Khushi Kantha: Connecting Dinajpur to the UK, how a social enterprise embroiders empowerment

6h | Panorama
Exports in Bangladesh remain highly concentrated, as almost all of it come from the Ready-Made Garments industry. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

‘The NBR should no longer be in charge of tax policy’

7h | Panorama
Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

8h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Many countries facing inflation, what about Bangladesh?

Many countries facing inflation, what about Bangladesh?

1h | Videos
Reasons behind frequent clashes between students and businessmen

Reasons behind frequent clashes between students and businessmen

2h | Videos
Bhawal Rajbari needs to preserve for its history

Bhawal Rajbari needs to preserve for its history

2h | Videos
What’s going on in Bollywood?

What’s going on in Bollywood?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home