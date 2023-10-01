HeadStart Presents Accfinity 2023: Nurturing tomorrow's professional accountants

The third iteration of the flagship event of BUP Accounting Forum "HeadStart Professional Accountancy Services Presents Accfinity 2023" concluded on September 25.

While marketing-focused business competitions are frequently discussed, accounting and investment-based business competitions are relatively less common. Therefore, BUP Accounting Forum is dedicatedly working to introduce and promote this distinctive competition to young minds, with the goal of nurturing future professional accountants. BUP Accounting Forum is a club affiliated with the Department of Business Administration in Accounting and Information Systems at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), said a press release.

Accfinity is the country's first inter-university accounting and investment-based business competition, designed to assess the capabilities and financial acumen of future corporate aspirants. It challenges participants with dynamic scenarios from the business world. Participants were assessed based on various criteria, including problem identification, strategic decision-making, financial evaluation, and the formulation of actionable plans that are both practical and aligned with current situations.

This year's Accfinity was made possible by HeadStart Professional Accountancy Services as the Title Sponsor, whose unwavering commitment extended far beyond financial support. HeadStart played a pivotal role in conducting enlightening workshops, equipping participants with invaluable insights and knowledge. Additionally, their experts lent their expertise as judges, providing invaluable feedback and guidance throughout the competition, ensuring its success from start to finish.

The journey of HeadStart Professional Accountancy Services Presents Accfinity 2023 had started with two months of pre-event promotional activities, three rounds, and two workshops. With the participation of over 260 teams from 27 universities across the country, this event showcased remarkable performances. After rigorous competition, only six finalist teams remained to contend for the coveted title and a Prize Pool of BDT 100,000.

At the beginning of the event, the top 6 teams pitched their unique ideas in front of the judges. After each team's pitching, they had to go through a nerve-racking question-answer session, where the judges got the details of their ideas thoroughly. After extrinsic evaluation, the winners were decided. The Dire-Wolves from University of Dhaka grabbed the first prize of a whopping BDT 50,000. The runners-up and second runners-up were Camaraderie from BUP- University of Dhaka- IBA and Team Overkill from BUP-NSU, receiving BDT 30,000 and BDT 20,000, respectively.

The closing ceremony commenced by extending a warm welcome to the distinguished Chief Guest, the respected Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies, Brigadier General Mohammad Monir Hossain Patwary, psc.

Additionally, the ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed individuals. Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA, Country Manager of ACCA Bangladesh, was present at the event as a Special Guest. Raqibul Faiaze Md. Ikramah FCCA, Head of Financial Accounting & Reporting and General Manager at Grameenphone Ltd, and Vice Chair of MAC of ACCA Bangladesh, also honored us with his presence.

Md. Sakib Chowdhury, CFA, Deputy Head of Research at UCB Stock Brokerage Limited, and Shah Waliul Manzoor, Senior Business Development Manager at ACCA, were also present at the gathering. Lt. Col Md. Alauddin Al-Mamun, G+, Arty (Retd) the Chairman of the Department of Business Administration in Accounting & Information Systems at BUP added to the grace of the occasion.

Country Manager of ACCA Bangladesh, Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA, shared, "Back in my day, we didn't have the exposure that you have now. We didn't have Facebook, WhatsApp, or LinkedIn to connect with the real world. However, when you participate in events like Accfinity, it provides you with a practical experience covering 60 to 70 percent of the real world. Here, you tackle real-life problems, showcasing qualities such as patience, determination, teamwork, and the ability to present your ideas effectively. You learn to impress investors and secure funding for your proposals. That's what Accfinity teaches you."

Co-founder of HeadStart Professional Accountancy Services, Yusha Al Khondker FCCA, emphasized, "Graduates must possess the necessary skills beyond their academics to succeed in the market. They should be well-versed in the technical skills demanded by the industry. Recognizing this, they should begin preparing themselves immediately."

HeadStart Professional Accountancy Services is an ACCA Approved Learning Partner, Approved Employer, Licensed CBE Centre & Registered Learning Partner in Bangladesh. As a partner of ACCA in Bangladesh, HeadStart is committed to providing exceptional learning experiences and empowering ACCA students to explore their latent talents in professional accountancy journeys. Having physical location at Dhanmondi Sobahanbag, HeadStart has 8 full ACCA-qualified resource personnels in their pool of faculties. Besides providing ACCA tuitions and various skill enhancing trainings, HeadStart also provides consultancy services to a wide range of businesses & corporations in Bangladesh, where ACCA students get the opportunities to earn valuable professional experiences at flexibility.

"HeadStart Professional Accountancy Services Presents Accfinity 2023" stands as a powerhouse of the unwavering spirit of competition and the relentless pursuit of excellence in the realms of accountancy and investment. This event encapsulates the essence of what can be achieved when knowledge, innovation, and determination converge. It has not only ignited the aspirations of our young talents but has also solidified our commitment to nurturing future financial leaders maintaining the highest professional standard.