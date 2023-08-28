HBRI holds discussion meeting commemorating National Mourning Day

On the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Rahman, the great architect of independent Bangladesh and his family, a discussion meeting and doa mahfil was organized at the Housing and Building Research Institute on 27 August, reads a press release.

Director General of the Housing and Building Research Institute Md. Ashraful was the chief guest. Alam, presided over by Mr. Md. Rafiqul Islam Tutul, all senior employees and officers of HBRAI were present, organized by HBRAI Employees Union.