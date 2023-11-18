HBL and the Bank of China sign an MoU on Strategic Cooperation to enhance regional trade

Corporates

Press Release
18 November, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 05:24 pm

Related News

HBL and the Bank of China sign an MoU on Strategic Cooperation to enhance regional trade

Press Release
18 November, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 05:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank has enhanced the cash withdrawal limit in ATMs to provide more convenience to customers. 

The valued customers of the Retail and SME segments can now withdraw BDT 4 lakh, and Premium Banking and SME 'Borenno' customers can avail of BDT 5 lakh daily. The previous daily cash withdrawal limit was BDT 3 lakh for Retail and SME customers and BDT 4 lakh for Premium Banking customers.  

All debit cardholders of BRAC Bank can avail of this enhanced daily transaction limit in ATMs. Mentionable here that a customer can withdraw up to BDT 80,000 in a single transaction.

The ATM withdrawal limit has been enhanced to give customers more convenience so they can meet emergency cash necessities on a 24/7 basis without visiting the branch. This facility of this alternate banking channel provides more liberty to the customers as they can avail cash at any time 365 days a year especially during weekends or long holidays.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Commenting on the new ATM facilities, Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director & CEO, BRAC Bank, said: "As a customer-centric bank, BRAC Bank always strives to bring in new services and solutions for elevating customer experience and convenience. This withdrawal limit enhancement will give customers more control and liberty, saving them time and energy. Using modern technology, we will continue to explore new ways to ensure excellence in customer experience in days to come."

BRAC Bank runs over 329 ATMs, 68 RCDMs and 9 CRMs nationwide with state-of-the-art technology.

 

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Children from a day care center. Photo: Courtesy

What it takes to run a daycare centre in Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

9h | Panorama
A mechanic is collecting reusable components from a discarded electronic device. Photo: Noor A Alam

The e-waste market of Dhaka

10h | Panorama
A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

46m | TBS Economy
Bribery risk: Bangladesh ranks 2nd in South Asia

Bribery risk: Bangladesh ranks 2nd in South Asia

2h | TBS Economy
Why investors are not loving the dividends

Why investors are not loving the dividends

5h | TBS Markets
Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1d | TBS Economy