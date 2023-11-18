HBL and the Bank of China sign an MoU on Strategic Cooperation to enhance regional trade

Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank has enhanced the cash withdrawal limit in ATMs to provide more convenience to customers.

The valued customers of the Retail and SME segments can now withdraw BDT 4 lakh, and Premium Banking and SME 'Borenno' customers can avail of BDT 5 lakh daily. The previous daily cash withdrawal limit was BDT 3 lakh for Retail and SME customers and BDT 4 lakh for Premium Banking customers.

All debit cardholders of BRAC Bank can avail of this enhanced daily transaction limit in ATMs. Mentionable here that a customer can withdraw up to BDT 80,000 in a single transaction.

The ATM withdrawal limit has been enhanced to give customers more convenience so they can meet emergency cash necessities on a 24/7 basis without visiting the branch. This facility of this alternate banking channel provides more liberty to the customers as they can avail cash at any time 365 days a year especially during weekends or long holidays.

Commenting on the new ATM facilities, Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director & CEO, BRAC Bank, said: "As a customer-centric bank, BRAC Bank always strives to bring in new services and solutions for elevating customer experience and convenience. This withdrawal limit enhancement will give customers more control and liberty, saving them time and energy. Using modern technology, we will continue to explore new ways to ensure excellence in customer experience in days to come."

BRAC Bank runs over 329 ATMs, 68 RCDMs and 9 CRMs nationwide with state-of-the-art technology.