Hazrat Ali in Bogura awarded Tk10 lakh cashback on Marcel fridge purchase

01 June, 2024, 07:25 pm
Marcel’s Brand Ambassador Amin Khan and Actor Mamnun Hasan Emon handed over a cheque of Tk10 lakh to Hazrat Ali, who was awarded cashback on the purchase of a Marcel fridge. Photo: Courtesy
Marcel’s Brand Ambassador Amin Khan and Actor Mamnun Hasan Emon handed over a cheque of Tk10 lakh to Hazrat Ali, who was awarded cashback on the purchase of a Marcel fridge. Photo: Courtesy

Hazrat Ali from Dupchanchia Upazilla of Bogura district awarded Tk10 lakh cashback after he had purchased a Marcel brand refrigerator. He got the benefit under the local brand's ongoing Digital Campaign Season-20.

On Friday (May 31, 2024) evening, Marcel's Brand Ambassador film actor Amin Khan, along with another film actor Mamnun Hasan Emon, handed over a cheque worth Tk 10 lakh to Hazrat Ali at a program held at Setu Electronics, one of the Marcel distributor showrooms at JK College Gate area on the Shantahar road in the district.

In Season-20, customers are offered maximum Tk10 lakh cashback on the purchase of Marcel brand's fridge, TV, AC, washing machine or fan from any outlet across the country. Besides, lakhs of taka worth sure gifts are offered to customers.

Under this campaign, Ali bought a Marcel fridge worth Tk 34,600 from 'Setu Electronics' on 15 May, 2024. Then his name, mobile number and the model number of his purchased fridge are digitally registered. Later, he received a message from Marcel on his mobile with the notification that he was awarded Tk10 lakh cashback.

Hazrat Ali is the resident of Belhotti village under Gunahar union. He passed his Kamil examination from Naogaon's Gausul Azam Kamil Madrasah in Tafseer department.

At the cheque handover programme, Hazrat Ali said, "I visited several brands outlets for purchasing a fridge. Then I bought Marcel brand fridge because of its attractive design, world-class quality and affordable price."

He thanked the Marcel authorities as they kept the promises given to their customers.

Marcel's Brand Ambassador film actor Amin Khan said, "Marcel is producing and marketing international standard products in its own giant factory in the country. If the companies like Marcel are not established, we have to purchase imported electronics products giving high price. So, we should buy and use home made products to take local brands forward."

Actor Mamnun Hasan Emon said, "Marcel is not only doing business in the country, but also playing significant role in socio-economic development of the people. Marcel created huge employments. We expect that Marcel would be a popular global electronics brand."

The cashback handover function was also attended, among others, by local police station officer-in-charge (investigation) Abdur Rashid, Chamrul Union Parishad Chairman Shahjahan Ali, Marcel's Head of Sales Matiur Rahman, Marcel North Zone In-charge Qudrat E Khuda (Sofwan), Marcel Fridge's Product Manager Shahidul Islam Reza, Brand Manager Mustafizur Rahman, Divisional Sales Manager Shakhawat Hossain, Regional Sales Manager Mubasshir Murshid and Setu Electronics' Proprietor Ferdous Alam.

