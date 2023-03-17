Haval launches its H6 HEV and Jolion HEV models at Dhaka Motor Show

Haval recently launched its hybrid models H6 HEV and Jolion HEV at the 6th Dhaka Motor Show taking place at Bangabandhu Bangladesh China Friendship Exhibition Centre from 16-18 March, said a press release.

The exclusive distributor of Haval vehicles in Bangladesh is Ace Autos.

In this event, Haval is showcasing the H6 HEV, Jolion HEV, Jolion Essence and Poer Pickup. Customers who order the Jolion Essence or Poer Pickup from Haval pavilion will receive a very special discount exclusive to this event.

Fully equipped with highly fuel-efficient technology and world-class safety features, Haval's HEV models combine turbocharged engine with an electric motor that gives you an unprecedented combination of power and savings while having state of the art features such as 360-degree view camera, heads up display, Apple car play, Wireless charging and much more.