Haval launches its H6 HEV and Jolion HEV models at Dhaka Motor Show

Corporates

Press Release
17 March, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 12:07 pm

Related News

Haval launches its H6 HEV and Jolion HEV models at Dhaka Motor Show

Press Release
17 March, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 12:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Haval recently launched its hybrid models H6 HEV and Jolion HEV at the 6th Dhaka Motor Show taking place at Bangabandhu Bangladesh China Friendship Exhibition Centre from 16-18 March, said a press release.

The exclusive distributor of Haval vehicles in Bangladesh is Ace Autos.

In this event, Haval is showcasing the H6 HEV, Jolion HEV, Jolion Essence and Poer Pickup. Customers who order the Jolion Essence or Poer Pickup from Haval pavilion will receive a very special discount exclusive to this event.

Fully equipped with highly fuel-efficient technology and world-class safety features, Haval's HEV models combine turbocharged engine with an electric motor that gives you an unprecedented combination of power and savings while having state of the art features such as 360-degree view camera, heads up display, Apple car play, Wireless charging and much more. 

 

Haval

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new E210 Corolla has a sporty and aerodynamic body with a bold front grille, sharp curves on the side, and LED headlights that give it an aggressive look. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Corolla E210: Sleek, comfortable and practical

4h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

From sleepy rural towns to sleepless nights

5h | Panorama
Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

7h | TBS Stories
Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

20h | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

21h | TBS Stories
Why should you eat dates at Iftar?

Why should you eat dates at Iftar?

4h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

2
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar