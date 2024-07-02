HATIL: Together for a greener Bangladesh

02 July, 2024, 01:20 pm
HATIL: Together for a greener Bangladesh

HATIL is set to launch its "Green Initiative" campaign, an initiative towards nurturing our nature for a better future. The campaign seeks to raise awareness and actively contribute to environmental sustainability through tree plantation activity.

The primary motif of the campaign is to imprint a culture of environmental responsibility. Environmental disasters are increasing rapidly, and Bangladesh is at high risk in the fight against climate change. Deforestation is the main cause. With only 15% of its land forested, Bangladesh is heavily affected by pollution and facing fast deforestation. That's why, HATIL has partnered with Green Savers to amplify the impact of the campaign, reads a press release. 

From now on with every furniture purchase from HATIL showrooms situated in Dhaka, a tree will be given to the customers, and Green Savers will plant the trees on their behalf. This initiative aligns with HATIL's long-term vision of integrating sustainability into its operations. Moreover, HATIL avoids deforestation in Bangladesh and sources its wood from responsibly managed forests from abroad. Their ongoing activities from sourcing wood from FSC-certified company, implementing effective waste management practices, and generating renewable energy in its manufacturing processes, represent their commitment to sustainability. 

Therefore, HATIL's "Green Initiative" campaign is a significant step towards a sustainable future. By collaborating with Green Savers, HATIL is leading the way in environmental responsibility and inspiring others to join the movement for a greener tomorrow.

