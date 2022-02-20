HATIL organises cleaning programme at Cox's Bazar beach

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 11:26 am

The beach cleaning programme started on Saturday (19 February) at 11 am from Kolatoli Sugandha beach

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Furniture maker HATIL took on an initiative to clean Cox's Bazar beach. Under the prograame the company's employees cleaned the longest sea beach in the world. 

The beach cleaning programme started on Saturday (19 February) at 11 am from Kolatoli Sugandha beach, said a press release. 

HATIL's finishing departments 400 workers are already staying in Cox's Bazar on the occasion of the company's 20th anniversary. The company organizsd two (19 and 20 February) day-long programmes for them.

The main objective of the event is to create awareness among the members of the HATIL family as well as the visitors on the beach through the clean-up program.

The participants clean up the garbage including plastic bottles, packets of chips on the beach.

