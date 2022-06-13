HATIL inaugurates Guwahati showroom in India

Furniture manufacturing brand HATIL inaugurated its 26th showroom in Guwahati, India on Monday (13 June).

At the inauguration ceremony, actress and social activist Aimee Baruah was present as the chief guest, reads a press release.

HATIL Chairman and Managing Director Selim H Rahman and Director of Finance and Accounts Mizanur Rahman were also present.

From other showrooms in India, Ajay Yadav from Pune and Tobias Bende from Aizwal were present in the ceremony.

Among the prospective franchise owners, Pankaj Singh, Sanjeev Sharma & Navin Sethi from Nagaland, Laiphrakpam Babuchand and Laiphrakpam Bhagyabati from Manipur, Mahamood Rafi Shaik from Hyderabad, and Sabir Shaiks from Ahmedabad also joined there.

The showroom is set up in an area of four thousand five hundred square feet in Guwahati. The outlet showcases a large collection of living, dining, and bedroom furniture among other items.

K3 Horizon is the franchise partner of HAITL which is owned and operated by Keisham Ranjan Singh and Keisham Deepak Singh. With this franchise partner, HATIL runs two other showrooms in Imphal and Churachandpur.

"To create new markets, we have been attending various International Furniture Fairs in Bangladesh, Dubai, India & Thailand. The production capacity that we have is enough to maintain the demand of the local and international market, maintaining the best quality, and we are still happy seeing the response from the market of our neighboring friend." said Mr Selim H Rahman.