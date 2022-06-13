HATIL iaugurates Guwahati showroom in India

Corporates

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 05:44 pm

Related News

HATIL iaugurates Guwahati showroom in India

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 05:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Furniture manufacturing brand HATIL inaugurated its 26th showroom in Guwahati, India on Monday (13 June). 

At the inauguration ceremony, actress and social activist Aimee Baruah was present as the chief guest, reads a press release.

HATIL Chairman and Managing Director Selim H Rahman and Director of Finance and Accounts Mizanur Rahman were also present. 

From other showrooms in India, Ajay Yadav from Pune and Tobias Bende from Aizwal were present in the ceremony. 

Among the prospective franchise owners, Pankaj Singh, Sanjeev Sharma & Navin Sethi from Nagaland, Laiphrakpam Babuchand and Laiphrakpam Bhagyabati from Manipur, Mahamood Rafi Shaik from Hyderabad, and Sabir Shaiks from Ahmedabad also joined there. 

The showroom is set up in an area of four thousand five hundred square feet in Guwahati. The outlet showcases a large collection of living, dining, and bedroom furniture among other items. 

K3 Horizon is the franchise partner of HAITL which is owned and operated by Keisham Ranjan Singh and Keisham Deepak Singh. With this franchise partner, HATIL runs two other showrooms in Imphal and Churachandpur.  

"To create new markets, we have been attending various International Furniture Fairs in Bangladesh, Dubai, India & Thailand. The production capacity that we have is enough to maintain the demand of the local and international market, maintaining the best quality, and we are still happy seeing the response from the market of our neighboring friend." said Mr Selim H Rahman.

Hatil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

5h | Panorama
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

6h | Panorama
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

5h | Brands
Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Zayed Khan did not disturb me: Moushumi

Zayed Khan did not disturb me: Moushumi

45m | Videos
Find out how to dress in the new office

Find out how to dress in the new office

1h | Videos
South City's initiative to free Dhaka from pollution, traffic jams

South City's initiative to free Dhaka from pollution, traffic jams

3h | Videos
Which Bollywood gangster movies ruled the box office?

Which Bollywood gangster movies ruled the box office?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

3
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?