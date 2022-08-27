Hatil attending Mumbai Index Fair 2022

Hatil - the country's premium furniture brand - is participating in Mumbai Index Fair 2022.

Inaugurated Friday (26 August) at JIO convention center at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, the event is due to end on Sunday, said a press release.

This is the 33rd edition of Index fair since 1989 and considered top business-to-business trade show. The Fair brings suppliers and buyers together in a design environment and is one of the largest focused commercial platforms in India for interiors, architecture, materials, and design.

"We have been participating in various international furniture fairs in Bangladesh, UAE, India, and Thailand to open up new markets for Made in Bangladesh products. We have sufficient production capacity to meet local and global market demand while maintaining the highest standards of quality," said the Chairman and Managing Director of Hatil, Selim H Rahman.

"This is the 3rd participation of HATIL in INDEX fair since 2019. HATIL has been exhibiting at this fair with its artistic, contemporary, and ergonomically designed furniture and showcasing our products with confidence. We are looking forward to welcome local and overseas visitors as before" he noted.

HATIL is well-known for its trendy and modern furniture. It is currently conducting business in Bangladesh through 72 showrooms. As the first Bangladeshi furniture brand, it is doing business in India, Bhutan, Canada, the United States, Australia, the Middle East, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. The brand opened 26 showrooms in the Indian state of Mizoram, Manipur, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Assam, Haryana, Chandigarh and Kashmir from 2017. At the same time, two showrooms opened in Thimphu, Bhutan.

"The market is competitive. Both domestic and foreign competitors are vying for a share of this huge market. The Indian consumer's knack for world-class products led to huge interest in Hatil products. We aim for excellence and make sure that our products & services are more responsive to new choices of top-end Indian customers." Md Mizanur Rahman Mamun, Director of Finance and Accounts, Hatil Bangladesh, spoke about the market expansion in India.