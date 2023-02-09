HATIL achieves Superbrands Bangladesh title

Furniture brand HATIL has been awarded by Superbrands Bangladesh for the session 2023-2024 as one of the most prestigious brands in the furniture industry.

Superbrands Worldwide operates in 90 countries and works to determine brands' success globally. Similarly, Superbrands Bangladesh is recogniSed as the hallmark and symbol of the brands' success in our country and is a representative body of Superbrands Worldwide.

This year's award-giving programme was held at Hotel Sheraton on 11 February.

In the award-giving ceremony of Superbrands Bangladesh, HATIL's chairman and managing director Selim H Rahman received the award from Salman F Rahman, the prime minister's private industry and investment advisor, who was the chief guest of this event, reads a press release.

Shariful Islam, managing director of Superbrands Bangladesh, took part in this event. From HATIL, Mahfuzur Rahman, Director; Mizanur Rahman, Director of Accounts and Finance; Moshiur Rahman, Director of Marketing; and Shafiqur Rahman, Director of Production and Planning, were also present at this ceremony.

Addressing the programme, Selim H Rahman said, "This recognition reflects the true love of HATIL's customers; it has been possible by ensuring quality products and delivering the best customer service from our end."