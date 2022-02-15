Hasimukh Foundation celebrates Valentine's Day

Hasimukh Foundation's Valentine's Day "Our Valentine" has been held with the main message "On Valentine's Day let's go out of our way and spend our days with the street children".

Photo: Courtesy

Valentine's Day comes with a message of love.

According to a press release, in order to celebrate Valentine's Day in a slightly different way, the members of Hasimukh Foundation organized various events with the underprivileged and street children of the city and their parents.

Photo: Courtesy

The members of Hasimukh Foundation along with about 600 street children started the main event by cutting a cake. A crucial part of the event was the blood grouping of the street children so that they know what their blood group is and the need to donate blood. The day-long event on 14th February included drawing competitions for children, sports event, dresses and various gifts distribution etc.

Photo: Courtesy

Hasimukh Foundation is a non-profit and non-political non-governmental organization determined to contribute to national development by adopting and implementing welfare, fair and well-planned programs for the backward and disadvantaged poor of the country. The Hasimukh Foundation was established through the "Clean Program" on Victory Day, 16 December 2021.