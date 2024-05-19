Hashimukh Somaj Kallayan Songstha (HSKS) celebrates 10th anniversary

Corporates

Press Release
19 May, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 04:23 pm

Hashimukh Somaj Kallayan Songstha (HSKS) celebrates 10th anniversary

Press Release
19 May, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 04:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Hashimukh Somaj Kallayan Songstha (HSKS) celebrated its 10th anniversary on 10 May 2024. Ten years of dedicated service is a significant milestone.

Established in 2014, Hashimukh Samaj Kallyan Songstha (HSKS) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the upliftment of underprivileged communities through five core programs: education, healthy meals, health and hygiene, IT training, and Art-crafting. Within the education program,  Hashimukh currently serves over 400 children from disadvantaged communities.  

To date, 400 students under the auspices of Hashimukh have completed secondary education, with an additional 1600 having accomplished primary education.  Hashimukh has affected more than 100,000 people to date, reads a press release. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Our anniversary celebration was not only a moment of reflection but also evidence of our commitment to innovative actions. To address the urgent global issue of climate change, we launched a campaign to plant over 1000 trees nationwide. This initiative commenced with our anniversary event, symbolizing our dedication to fostering a harmonious relationship between humanity and the environment.

Our anniversary celebration commenced with an opening speech followed by a presentation of the national anthem, paying tribute to our national identity. Our Chief guest Nayoka Martinez-Bäckström, First Secretary/Deputy Head of Development Cooperation, Environment and Climate Change, whose presence added immense value to our event.  We were honored to host distinguished guests who also had added charm to our event.

The cultural segment of the event featured performances aimed at promoting both environmental conservation and Bengali traditions. As the festivities drew to a close, Nusrat Akter led a procession to the BCSIR premises for a symbolic tree-planting ceremony. Martinez and Akter inaugurated the first tree planting, gesturing a collaborative effort towards environmental sustainability.

The highlight of the event was the symbolic distribution of trees among students by the esteemed dignitaries, reaffirming our commitment to environmental stewardship. Our students and guests indulged in delightful treats, and the artistic talents of our students were showcased through captivating paintings and gifting green canvas to our honourable guests.

As the festivities drew to a close, we organized a symbolic tree-planting ceremony at the BCSIR premises, emphasizing our collaborative efforts toward environmental sustainability.

In summary, our tenth-anniversary celebration encapsulated a decade of impactful service and reaffirmed our unwavering dedication to community service and sustainable development.We extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your continued support and partnership, which have been instrumental in enabling us to achieve our mission.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

5h | Wheels
Ciku Kimeria. Sketch: TBS

How are museums still justifying keeping stolen artefacts?

6h | Panorama
Every Saturday, around 30 participants meet at Panaderia restaurant for what they call “open sessions” to indulge in all things tabletop games. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Exploring the world of Bangladesh’s tabletop game enthusiasts

6h | Panorama
Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Another Bangladeshi on top of Everest

Another Bangladeshi on top of Everest

58m | Videos
How is the space station in its orbit?

How is the space station in its orbit?

3h | Videos
Maize production in Bangladesh rises sharply in last decade

Maize production in Bangladesh rises sharply in last decade

4h | Videos
All big brands can lose the automobile market

All big brands can lose the automobile market

6h | Videos