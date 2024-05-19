Hashimukh Somaj Kallayan Songstha (HSKS) celebrates 10th anniversary

Hashimukh Somaj Kallayan Songstha (HSKS) celebrated its 10th anniversary on 10 May 2024. Ten years of dedicated service is a significant milestone.

Established in 2014, Hashimukh Samaj Kallyan Songstha (HSKS) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the upliftment of underprivileged communities through five core programs: education, healthy meals, health and hygiene, IT training, and Art-crafting. Within the education program, Hashimukh currently serves over 400 children from disadvantaged communities.

To date, 400 students under the auspices of Hashimukh have completed secondary education, with an additional 1600 having accomplished primary education. Hashimukh has affected more than 100,000 people to date, reads a press release.

Our anniversary celebration was not only a moment of reflection but also evidence of our commitment to innovative actions. To address the urgent global issue of climate change, we launched a campaign to plant over 1000 trees nationwide. This initiative commenced with our anniversary event, symbolizing our dedication to fostering a harmonious relationship between humanity and the environment.

Our anniversary celebration commenced with an opening speech followed by a presentation of the national anthem, paying tribute to our national identity. Our Chief guest Nayoka Martinez-Bäckström, First Secretary/Deputy Head of Development Cooperation, Environment and Climate Change, whose presence added immense value to our event. We were honored to host distinguished guests who also had added charm to our event.

The cultural segment of the event featured performances aimed at promoting both environmental conservation and Bengali traditions. As the festivities drew to a close, Nusrat Akter led a procession to the BCSIR premises for a symbolic tree-planting ceremony. Martinez and Akter inaugurated the first tree planting, gesturing a collaborative effort towards environmental sustainability.

The highlight of the event was the symbolic distribution of trees among students by the esteemed dignitaries, reaffirming our commitment to environmental stewardship. Our students and guests indulged in delightful treats, and the artistic talents of our students were showcased through captivating paintings and gifting green canvas to our honourable guests.

In summary, our tenth-anniversary celebration encapsulated a decade of impactful service and reaffirmed our unwavering dedication to community service and sustainable development.We extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your continued support and partnership, which have been instrumental in enabling us to achieve our mission.

