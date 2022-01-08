Hasan Haider elected Ethical Accountants Society president

Corporates

08 January, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 11:34 am

Related News

Hasan Haider elected Ethical Accountants Society president

08 January, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 11:34 am
From left, Mohammed Hasan Haider, Muraheb Malik Chowdhury, Riaduzzaman Ridoy and Mohammed Kamruzzaman. Photo: Collected
From left, Mohammed Hasan Haider, Muraheb Malik Chowdhury, Riaduzzaman Ridoy and Mohammed Kamruzzaman. Photo: Collected

The Ethical Accountants Society (EAS) has elected Mohammed Hasan Haider as its president for 2022-23.

Besides, Muraheb Malik Chowdhury has been elected as the secretary general and Riaduzzaman Ridoy and Mohammed Kamruzzaman as vice presidents. 

The announcement was made at the organisation's EC Meeting held on Thursday subsequently after electing its new 25-member executive committee during December 2021.  

The former PMO and World Bank Advisor, Hasan Haider is a PPP Expert and Finance specialist with 20+ years of experience working in Europe and South-East Asian countries. Currently, he is the managing partner of VfM Advisory Services. 

"Professional Accountants are playing a vital role in the country's continued growth in various sectors. New EAS EC members are committed to keeping their footprint in powerful nation-building through achieving SDG goals of Bangladesh" said Haider.  

Established in 2019, the Ethical Accountants Society is a substantial platform for professional accountants in Bangladesh. The platform instils ethical practices and works to promote transparency in reporting in the finance and accounting field.
 

Ethical Accountants Society (EAS) / Bangladesh / Corporates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

3h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

18h | Panorama
How tech giants control consumer engagement

How tech giants control consumer engagement

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

20h | Videos
Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

1d | Videos
Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla

1d | Videos
Smart phone and tab expo 2022

Smart phone and tab expo 2022

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
How banks made millions from shady stock deals
Banking

How banks made millions from shady stock deals