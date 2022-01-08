Hasan Haider elected Ethical Accountants Society president

The Ethical Accountants Society (EAS) has elected Mohammed Hasan Haider as its president for 2022-23.

Besides, Muraheb Malik Chowdhury has been elected as the secretary general and Riaduzzaman Ridoy and Mohammed Kamruzzaman as vice presidents.

The announcement was made at the organisation's EC Meeting held on Thursday subsequently after electing its new 25-member executive committee during December 2021.

The former PMO and World Bank Advisor, Hasan Haider is a PPP Expert and Finance specialist with 20+ years of experience working in Europe and South-East Asian countries. Currently, he is the managing partner of VfM Advisory Services.

"Professional Accountants are playing a vital role in the country's continued growth in various sectors. New EAS EC members are committed to keeping their footprint in powerful nation-building through achieving SDG goals of Bangladesh" said Haider.

Established in 2019, the Ethical Accountants Society is a substantial platform for professional accountants in Bangladesh. The platform instils ethical practices and works to promote transparency in reporting in the finance and accounting field.

