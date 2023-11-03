Harvard Summer School, Haileybury Bhaluka held joint session for Bangladeshi youths

More than 100 students and parents joined the first-ever information session on Harvard Secondary School Program organised by Haileybury Bhaluka and Harvard Summer School.

This virtual session marked a notable proceeding for Bangladeshi students to pursue international standard education with ease and confidence. It was organised to help strengthen the academic futures of bright and promising young people, reads a press release.

Every year, about 3,000 meritorious high school students from all over the world join Harvard Summer School, the oldest academic summer programme in the USA, where more than 400 courses are taught by esteemed Harvard faculties and visiting faculties.

There is also scope to get access to top-quality tutoring and benefit from the facilities of Harvard's writing centre, libraries, athletic facilities, museums, and co-curricular activities during the program.

Haileybury Bhaluka, the country's first international boarding school, organised the session to help Bangladeshi students understand the program, its prerequisites, cost, and impact on the students' careers.

"Haileybury Bhaluka has a distinct mission in Bangladesh, and that is to redefine education and academic opportunities for local students through the most prestigious and innovative initiative," said Simon O'Grady, founding headmaster at Haileybury Bhaluka. "We aim to be the pioneer in our collaboration with Harvard."

Harvard Summer School's Secondary School Program Director Bill Holinger, Assistant Director Kris Parry and Academic Director at Haileybury Bhaluka Dr Sandeep Ananthanarayanan conducted the information session as speakers.

They briefed the participants on the courses under this program, its certification and its usefulness for future college applications. Students aged 16-19 can apply to join the next year's Harvard Secondary School Program from December 01, 2023. It does not, however, guarantee admission to Harvard College.

In 2023, 62% of Haileybury students joined the Ivy League and Russell Group universities. One of the highest academically achieving schools in the world, Haileybury is ranked 6th by The Sunday Times.