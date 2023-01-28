Haroon Agency of Chattogram recognised as best agency of MetLife

Haroon Agency of Chattogram has been recognised as the best agency of 2022 among 231 agencies of MetLife in Bangladesh.

The Best Agency Award is given every year for increasing awareness about the need for life insurance, use of digital technology in the insurance sector, ensuring satisfactory customer service and creating jobs as well as achieving maximum business success.

This success has been made possible by the combined efforts of all unit managers and financial associates of his branch under the efficient and strong leadership of Haroon Agency branch manager Md Haroon Or Rashid, reads a press release.

MetLife Bangladesh CEO Ala Ahmed, additional managing director and chief distribution officer Zafar Sadek Chowdhury; head of Agency Sales Md Lutfar Rahman, and head of Agency Development Md Ashraful Haque presented the best agency trophy to branch manager Md Harun Or Rashid.

Addressing the event, Ala Ahmad said, "The role of financial protection of insurance in creating a better life is undeniable. We are happy and proud to bring insurance coverage to the people of Bangladesh and to recognise the important contribution insurance workers make to the economic development of the country."

