Harinakundu municipality announces Tk39.25cr budget
The Harinakundu municipality of Jhenidah announced Tk39.25 crore budget for 2023-24 fiscal year.
Municipality Mayor Faruk Hossain announced the budget at the municipality premises on Sunday, reads a press release.
Upazila chairman Jahangir Hossain was present as the chief guest at the budget announcement ceremony.
Among others, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sushmita Saha, retired major Abdur Razzak, principal Muktar Hossain, Harinakundu Municipalilty Awami League President Khairul Islam, Swechchasebak League President Rafedul Islam Sumon, General Secretary Rubel Rana were present on the occasion.