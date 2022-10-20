Happy Mart opens new outlet at Mohammadpur

Happy Mart, the retail experience outlet of Bengal Group of Industries, inaugurated its 24th outlet at Mohammadpur on 20 October.

The new outlet has been opened at Mohammadpur Housing in Dhaka City with the intention to providing high quality products of plastic furniture, houseware, melamine, kitchen appliances, electronics and many more.

For this special occasion Happy Mart is offering up to 10% discount at the new outlet and the offer will be valid till 24 October.

Happy Mart has a vision to expand its reach to all of Dhaka's major areas as well as areas outside of the city.

Chief Operating Officer of Bengal Polymer Wares Limited Amir Daud, Group head of HR Hasan Taiab Imam, Deputy General Manager of Marketing Zoheb Ahmed, Assistant General Manager of Happy Mart Md Atikur Rahman and other officials were present on the occasion.