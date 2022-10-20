Happy Mart opens new outlet at Mohammadpur

Corporates

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 04:08 pm

Happy Mart opens new outlet at Mohammadpur

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 04:08 pm
Happy Mart opens new outlet at Mohammadpur

Happy Mart, the retail experience outlet of Bengal Group of Industries, inaugurated its 24th outlet at Mohammadpur on 20 October. 

The new outlet has been opened at Mohammadpur Housing in Dhaka City with the intention to providing high quality products of plastic furniture, houseware, melamine, kitchen appliances, electronics and many more. 

For this special occasion Happy Mart is offering up to 10% discount at the new outlet and the offer will be valid till 24 October.

Happy Mart has a vision to expand its reach to all of Dhaka's major areas as well as areas outside of the city.

Chief Operating Officer of Bengal Polymer Wares Limited Amir Daud, Group head of HR Hasan Taiab Imam, Deputy General Manager of Marketing Zoheb Ahmed, Assistant General Manager of Happy Mart Md Atikur Rahman and other officials were present on the occasion.

Happy Mart

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Absence of a successful terror attack doesn’t mean the absence of terrorism'

7h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kabir Suman at Dhaka: An afternoon that turned into khayal music

9h | Panorama
Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

19h | Videos
State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

19h | Videos
Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

22h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities