Hamdard's Unani and Ayurvedic Medicine gets affiliation with DU’s Medicine faculty

The Hamdard Institute of Unani and Ayurvedic Medicine of Hamdard University, located in Gazaria, Munshiganj, has been officially affiliated with Dhaka University's medicine faculty, marking a historic shift in healthcare education in Bangladesh.

After a hiatus of 30 years, traditional medicine has found its due recognition in the country's healthcare sector. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Hakim Md Yousuf Harun Bhuiyan, the Hamdard Institute is now a part of Dhaka University, providing alternative medicine education at par with modern medical studies.

Under this new integration, students can now pursue Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) and Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) programs, and these degrees have achieved recognition similar to MBBS and BDS degrees.

What sets this initiative apart is the incorporation of essential drugs, as defined by the World Health Organization, into the curriculum. This inclusion enables students to gain a comprehensive understanding of essential medications while studying alternative medicine.

Upon completion of these programs, students are not only qualified in Unani or Ayurvedic practices but can also issue official documents to patients in allopathic medicine.

The move has opened up diverse opportunities for students as they can now appear for the BCS examination and secure positions as medical officers in government hospitals under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of Bangladesh.

Additionally, they can pursue careers as teachers, researchers, and practitioners in both government and non-government Unani and Ayurvedic medical colleges and universities.

Furthermore, graduates have the option to work in various organizations involved in medicine preparation, including the prestigious Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf), Bangladesh, offering lucrative employment prospects.

Opportunities also extend to employment in national and international NGOs as doctors and researchers. Higher education options, private practices, and employment in countries like India, South Africa, China, Turkey, the Middle East, and Europe, including scholarships, are now within reach for these graduates.

Speaking on this development, AK Azad Khan, vice-chairman of the Hamdard Board of Trustees and National Professor, emphasized the increasing global importance of alternative medicine due to current healthcare challenges.

He expressed his awareness and approval of the course and curriculum at Hamdard Institute of Unani and Ayurvedic Medicine, ensuring students receive a robust education.

Noteworthy features include a cost-effective medical education, a modern academic complex and hospital building, multimedia facilities, well-equipped laboratories, a rich herbarium, and a herbal garden.

Scholarships are provided to financially disadvantaged students, making education accessible to all.