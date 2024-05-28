Halima awarded Tk10 lakh on Walton fridge purchase from Demra

Halima awarded Tk10 lakh on Walton fridge purchase from Demra

Popular film actor Amin Khan and other guests officially hands over a cheque of Tk10 lakh to Halima Akter Dipu. Photo: Courtesy
Popular film actor Amin Khan and other guests officially hands over a cheque of Tk10 lakh to Halima Akter Dipu. Photo: Courtesy

Halima Akter Dipu, a private company employee in the capital's Demra area, was awarded Tk10 lakh after she had purchased a Walton brand refrigerator at an installment under the ongoing digital campaign season-20's 'nonstop millionaire' offer. Halima became the 38th millionaire of the campaign.

On Monday (May 27, 2024) evening, Bangladeshi popular film actor Amin Khan handed over a cheque of Tk10 lakh to Halima Akter at a programme, arranged by Walton Plaza Demra branch in the capital.

In Season-20, customers are offered 'nonstop millionaire' on the purchase of Walton brand fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine or fan from any Walton Plaza, distributor outlet or online sales platform 'E-plaza' across the country. In addition, crores of taka sure cashback are also available.

On May 18 this year, Halima purchased a fridge from Walton Plaza Demra branch at MS Tower at installment with Tk15,000 down-payment. Her name, mobile number and the model number of the purchased fridge are digitally registered. Later, she received a message from Walton on his mobile with the notification that she was awarded Tk10 lakh cashback.

While expressing her reaction, Halima said, Quality of Walton fridge is very good and price is also beyond the customer's reach. Thus, I bought Walton fridge. But I had never imagined that I will get Tk 10 lakh just for buying a Walton fridge. I will invest the awarded money in a business. Thanks to Walton."

Amin Khan said, "Walton is not only doing business but also contributing to the socio-economic development. We should not buy foreign brand products as the local industries like Walton is now producing and marketing international standard products in Bangladesh."

The function was also attended, among others, by Demra Police Station Inspector (operations) Subrata Poddar, Sub-inspector Md. Mazhar, Chief Divisional Officer of Walton Emroz Haider Khan, Divisional Credit Manager Zakir Hossain, Regional Sales Nanager Abu Naser Prodhan, Regional Credit manager Mizanur Rahman, Walton Fridge Brand Manager Mustafizur Rahman and Demra Walton Plaza Branch Manager Mehedy Hasan.

