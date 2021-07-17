"Half-Yearly Business Review Conference-2021" of MBL held

The "Half-Yearly Business Review Conference-2021" of Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) was held at its head office virtually on Saturday.

Morshed Alam., Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank; Managing Director & CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury; ASM Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Chairman, Executive Committee; MA Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd; M Amanullah, Md Nasiruddin Choudhury, AlHaj Mosharref Hossain and Mohammad Abdul Awal; DMDs Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Gaus-Ul-Wara Md. Mortaza, Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury; Chief Financial Officer Tapash Chandra Paul along with officers, executives, heads of 150 branches, zonal heads and head of divisions participated in the conference, said an MBL press release.

During the review conference, the bank's Chairman thanked the heads of branches and divisions for their efforts to keep the institution running in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic to ensure banking services to its customers.

He expected that the executives and officers of the bank could devote themselves to uphold the bank to the top with innovative thinking and persevering effort. He also delivered a strategic work plan to reach the Bank's expected business target for the rest of the year with effective and efficient management, the release said.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD & CEO of Mercantile Bank Ltd advised executives & officers to ensure the best possible customer services with the latest technology based banking.

He also urged his colleagues to reach the Mercantile Bank services to the unbanked and underprivileged population to make Mercantile Bank an "Enlightened Bank", the release said.

Besides this, the CEO suggested his teammates reach Mercantile Bank's 'Agent Banking' and 'Islamic Banking Window' services to the customers.