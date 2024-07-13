Half-Yearly Business Conference-2024 of Eastland Insurance Company held

Corporates

Press Release
13 July, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 06:40 pm

Related News

Half-Yearly Business Conference-2024 of Eastland Insurance Company held

Press Release
13 July, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 06:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Half-Yearly Business Conference-2024 of Eastland Insurance Company Limited held on Saturday, 13 July, 2024 at DCCI Auditorium, Motijheel, Dhaka.

Mr Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of the Company inaugurated the half-yearly Conference. Distinguished Members of the Board- Mr. Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Mr. Rizwan Rahman & Dr. Md. Abdul Karim attended in the Conference and delivered their valuable speech. Mr Mohammed Salim, Chief Executive Officer attended and presented an analytical report on Half-Yearly business of the company.  

The Chairman expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah whose divine blessings helped the Company to achieve 84% of the proportionate business target set upto June, 2024 amid the bad effect of Russia-Ukrane war situation, along with the consequences faced by the world for abnormal price hike of all essentials and financial losses of the world economy. He appreciated the management team including all Executives & Employees of the Company for rendering best efforts for business promotion during these tough time. The Chairman further expressed his expectation that the Executives and employees jointly shall continue their all efforts to earn business of the Company in coming days.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Chairman also stated that the Eastland Insurance Company has passed 37 years of it's successful operation and since attained the height of sound financial strength and enviable goodwill. 

Mr Shahid-E-Monzoor Morshed, Addl. MD & Head of Khulna Region, Mr Md Shafiul Alam, Addl. MD & Head of Motijheel Branch, Mr M Golam Hafez, Addl. MD & other Senior Executives of the company also attended in the conference and delivered their speech. 

 

Eastland Insurance Company

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

10h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why NATO Countries Are Boosting Defense Budgets?

Why NATO Countries Are Boosting Defense Budgets?

8m | Videos
Residents in Sunamganj have feared the third wave of flood

Residents in Sunamganj have feared the third wave of flood

1h | Videos
"Miracles Have Happened to Me Everything!"

"Miracles Have Happened to Me Everything!"

1h | Videos
Biden Calls Zelensky ‘Putin’

Biden Calls Zelensky ‘Putin’

1h | Videos