Half-Yearly Business Conference-2024 of Eastland Insurance Company held

Half-Yearly Business Conference-2024 of Eastland Insurance Company Limited held on Saturday, 13 July, 2024 at DCCI Auditorium, Motijheel, Dhaka.

Mr Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of the Company inaugurated the half-yearly Conference. Distinguished Members of the Board- Mr. Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Mr. Rizwan Rahman & Dr. Md. Abdul Karim attended in the Conference and delivered their valuable speech. Mr Mohammed Salim, Chief Executive Officer attended and presented an analytical report on Half-Yearly business of the company.

The Chairman expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah whose divine blessings helped the Company to achieve 84% of the proportionate business target set upto June, 2024 amid the bad effect of Russia-Ukrane war situation, along with the consequences faced by the world for abnormal price hike of all essentials and financial losses of the world economy. He appreciated the management team including all Executives & Employees of the Company for rendering best efforts for business promotion during these tough time. The Chairman further expressed his expectation that the Executives and employees jointly shall continue their all efforts to earn business of the Company in coming days.

The Chairman also stated that the Eastland Insurance Company has passed 37 years of it's successful operation and since attained the height of sound financial strength and enviable goodwill.

Mr Shahid-E-Monzoor Morshed, Addl. MD & Head of Khulna Region, Mr Md Shafiul Alam, Addl. MD & Head of Motijheel Branch, Mr M Golam Hafez, Addl. MD & other Senior Executives of the company also attended in the conference and delivered their speech.