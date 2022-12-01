Hajj, Umrah service expansion begins at AIBL

A 15-day service expansion of Hajj and Umrah started on Thursday at Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL).

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Farman R Chowdhury inaugurated the service campaign as chief guest at AIBL Tower on Thursday (1 December), reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director of the bank Md Shafiqur Rahman presided over the occasion.

The campaign will continue until 15 December in all branches of the bank to make Hajj and Umrah services more flexible.

Additional Managing Director SM Jaffar, Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed and Md Mahmudur Rahman also spoke at the function.

Deputy Managing Directors Muhammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Senior Executive Vice President Mujibul Quader, Engr Md Habib Ullah, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed and other senior officials of the bank were present on the occasion.