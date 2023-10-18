Haileybury Bhaluka earns recognition as 'Centre of Safeguarding Excellence'

Haileybury Bhaluka, an international boarding school, providing boys aged 11 to 18 with an exceptional English educational experience, has earned recognition as a "Centre of Safeguarding Excellence" by The Safeguarding Alliance, a leading authority in the field of child protection and safeguarding based in the UK.

It signifies a momentous achievement for Haileybury Bhaluka, an affiliate of Haileybury UK, and the educational landscape in Bangladesh, marking it as the first school in the region to receive such honour, according to a press release.

Simon O'Grady, founding headmaster of Haileybury Bhaluka, commented, "We are determined to make every school a safe haven for learning and achievement. The Centre of Safeguarding Excellence recognition underscores the institution's unwavering commitment to practice and sustain the international safeguarding standards for young individuals. This commitment is simultaneously fortified by the establishment of B-SAFE."

Haileybury Bhaluka said by collaborating with The Safeguarding Alliance, it set to pioneer the future of child safety in the region, further strengthening the commitment to the protection and welfare of young people.