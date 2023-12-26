Haileybury Bhaluka collaborates with Harvard to train its educators

Haileybury Bhaluka collaborates with Harvard to train its educators

Under the agreement, Haileybury Bhaluka faculties will get the opportunity to complete the Certificate in School Management and Leadership (CSML) programme

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Haileybury Bhaluka has signed an agreement with Harvard University to provide its teachers world-class professional training.

Under the agreement, Haileybury Bhaluka faculties will get the opportunity to complete the Certificate in School Management and Leadership (CSML) programme. It will support them in enhancing leadership skills, aiding them in setting the highest standards in pursuit of high-performance learning.

The programme will start in February 2024. The teachers will be trained on professional development in key leadership themes, including change, people, and school strategy and innovation.

"The collaboration with Harvard University is a significant development for us. CSML is an exceptional programme that will expose our administrators and teacher leaders to high-level issues and solutions," said Simon O'Grady, founding Headmaster of Haileybury Bhaluka. "We aim to be a pioneer in education and to share our expertise; we are pleased to invest in the development of our leaders, given their profound role in shaping future generations," he added.

Through this agreement struck recently, Haileybury Bhaluka aims to create Asia's finest teachers and thus contribute to bringing significant changes to the country's educational landscape.

Co-created by the Harvard Graduate School of Education and Harvard Business School, CSML is a multi-course certificate programme for current and aspiring school leaders.

One of the top academically achieving schools worldwide, Haileybury has been ranked 5th by The Sunday Times. Haileybury Bhaluka (www.haileybury.com.bd) is committed to continuous improvement, introducing new ways of providing an outstanding education to students in Bangladesh.

