Haikal Hashmi joins Bank Asia as deputy managing director

Corporates

Press Release
07 November, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 07:34 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Muhammad Mustafa Haikal Hashmi has joined Bank Asia Limited as Deputy Managing Director (Head of ICCD) recently.

Hashmi has more than 39 years of professional experience in the banking industry. He started his career as a Probationary Officer at IFIC Bank Limited. Prior to joining Bank Asia, Hashmi was working in Eastern Bank Limited in the capacity of Deputy Managing Director (Head of ICC and CAMLCO).

Before that, he has also worked in IFIC Bank Limited, Trust Bank Limited and Dhaka Bank Limited. Besides having experience of working in multiple local banks, he also has professional exposures in several foreign banks including ANZ Grindlays Bank, AMEX, Banque Indosuez, Standard Chartered Bank and Mashreq Bank, Dubai, UAE.

Hashmi completed his Masters in Banking and Finance from ʻInstituto Giordano Dell'amore, Italyʼ and obtained B.Com and M.Com in Management from the University of Dhaka.

