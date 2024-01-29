Haier launches new products in Partners Meet Programme 2024

Haier, the Global No.1 Appliance Brand has introduced a new product Lineup in Bangladesh market in the "Forward Together" Partners Meet -2024 held at ICCB on 22 January.



Haier is the world's only IoT Ecosystem Brand that has been ranked on the list of 'Brands Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands' for four years straight and topped Global no 1 as Major Appliances Brand by Euromonitor International for 15 consecutive years. In 2022, its global revenue reached $50.3 billion, and our brand value reached $68.1 billion.

Haier introduced new product lineups on this occasion including the first Solar Hybrid AC in Bangladesh, a revolutionary air-conditioning system ensuring 100% energy savings without additional electricity charges. S900 series QLED TV loaded with advanced technologies like Quantum Dot with full array local dimming, 120Hz Refresh rate, Dolby Vision. Atmos, Hands-free voice control and many other functions.

"Combi Series" Washer Dryer Combo and 316 series top load washing machine, with advanced features such as an AI Sensor Dry, direct motion motor, 525 super drum, Wi-Fi operation, and anti-bacterial technology.

Additionally, HRB-700KGU1 refrigerator featuring Twin Inverter Technology, Dual Humidity Zone, and Deo Fresh Technology. the HCF-230GE and HCF-175GE freezer models were unveiled, -30°C Super Freezing, 150 hours of Cooling Retention, Electronic Touch Control, PCM Inner Liner, and Deo Fresh technology. And Haier launched "Shock Proof" water heaters in Bangladesh for the first time.

Wang Xiangjing, DMD of Haier Bangladesh said Haier Group is a world-leading provider of a better life and digital transformation solutions.

"As a representative of the real economy, Haier have been constantly focusing on the industry and developing businesses in smart home and living, and Industrial Internet sectors and have been building high-end, scenario and ecosystem brands," he said.

With continuous innovation and new technology, Haier Bangladesh Limited will facilitate Bangladeshi customer to experience the best when it comes to using home appliance.