Haier launches new products in Partners Meet Programme 2024

Corporates

Press Release
29 January, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 07:51 pm

Related News

Haier launches new products in Partners Meet Programme 2024

Press Release
29 January, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 07:51 pm
Haier launches new products in Partners Meet Programme 2024

Haier, the Global No.1 Appliance Brand has introduced a new product Lineup in Bangladesh market in the "Forward Together" Partners Meet -2024 held at ICCB on 22 January.
 
Haier is the world's only IoT Ecosystem Brand that has been ranked on the list of 'Brands Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands' for four years straight and topped Global no 1 as Major Appliances Brand by Euromonitor International for 15 consecutive years. In 2022, its global revenue reached $50.3 billion, and our brand value reached $68.1 billion.

Haier introduced new product lineups on this occasion including the first Solar Hybrid AC in Bangladesh, a revolutionary air-conditioning system ensuring 100% energy savings without additional electricity charges. S900 series QLED TV loaded with advanced technologies like Quantum Dot with full array local dimming, 120Hz Refresh rate, Dolby Vision. Atmos, Hands-free voice control and many other functions. 

"Combi Series" Washer Dryer Combo and 316 series top load washing machine, with advanced features such as an AI Sensor Dry, direct motion motor, 525 super drum, Wi-Fi operation, and anti-bacterial technology.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Additionally, HRB-700KGU1 refrigerator featuring Twin Inverter Technology, Dual Humidity Zone, and Deo Fresh Technology. the HCF-230GE and HCF-175GE freezer models were unveiled, -30°C Super Freezing, 150 hours of Cooling Retention, Electronic Touch Control, PCM Inner Liner, and Deo Fresh technology. And Haier launched "Shock Proof" water heaters in Bangladesh for the first time.

Wang Xiangjing, DMD of Haier Bangladesh said Haier Group is a world-leading provider of a better life and digital transformation solutions. 

"As a representative of the real economy, Haier have been constantly focusing on the industry and developing businesses in smart home and living, and Industrial Internet sectors and have been building high-end, scenario and ecosystem brands," he said.

With continuous innovation and new technology, Haier Bangladesh Limited will facilitate Bangladeshi customer to experience the best when it comes to using home appliance.

Haier Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

11h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

2h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

1h | Videos
The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

4h | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

5h | Videos