Haier Bangladesh hosts Dealer Meet 2021

Haier Bangladesh, the fastest-growing consumer durables company, hosted a grand meeting with their dealer and distributors.

Haier Bangladesh's Deputy Management Director Wang Xiangjing inaugurated the programme, allowing the respected dealers an opportunity to understand Haier Bangladesh more closely.

Almost 300 dealers of Haier Bangladesh from all over the country attended the event held at Radisson.

Themed "New Haier, New Start," the summit released Haier's global strength, Haier Smart Home's future development strategy and layout for Bangladesh, and a full range of premium products to be launched in 2022.

At the same time, the meeting primarily emphasised the targets achieved in 2021 and the success measures witnessed by the organization.

The company announced that it will upgrade its brand, products, marketing, services, suppliers and other aspects to meet the needs of local users.

Haier Bangladesh will focus on brand building, zero distance with users, pursue win-win outcomes with partners through innovation, and bring users one-stop smart home solutions covering all scenarios and a brand new smart scenario experience. That is why the organisation underlines "a new start" on their new year perception.