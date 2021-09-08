Hafele launches series of new products in Bangladesh

German company Hafele is bringing various types of appliances, fittings, furniture and electrical products for everyday use in order to expand the market in Bangladesh.

The company has recently launched washing machines, dishwashers, walk-in closet accessories, re-invent series, 300 kg wooden sliding doors.

In a press release, Hafele said that the company is currently marketing a variety of products in Bangladesh, including digital locks or security systems, burners and cooker hoods, microwave ovens, electric ovens, deep fryers, baking, grilling and barbecue equipment, and sliding folding.

Hafele said currently the company has 40 dealers or distributors across the country for product marketing.

The kitchen can be kept clean and smoke-free using modern burner and cooker hoods made of Hafele stainless steel, the press release said.

These can be cooked in less time and the quality of food is maintained as Hefele burner and cooker hood heat all cooking utensils equally.

