Habson Communication steals the show, sweeping 14 wins at FLAME Awards Asia 2024

Habson Communication has achieved an unprecedented triumph at the prestigious FLAME Awards Asia 2024, securing a remarkable fourteen awards, including five golds, three silvers, two bronzes, and four certificates of merit.

This exceptional feat solidifies the agency's position as an industry leader, renowned for its innovative and impactful marketing solutions, reads a press release.

The agency's creative brilliance and strategic acumen have been instrumental in delivering exceptional results for esteemed clients such as Walton, Puma, Safe, Ispahani, and Pusti. Habson Communication's award-winning campaigns have not only captivated audiences but have also driven tangible business growth for the brands.

The agency's award-winning campaigns, including the groundbreaking Ar Koto Jomidari by Walton, the dynamic PUMA Launch campaign, the impactful Safe For a Secure Tomorrow initiative, the engaging Ispahani Bazar Utshob, and, the heartwarming Dekhbe Shobai by Walton in categories like Experiential Marketing Campaign of The Year, Best Innovative Campaign of The Year, Promotional Campaign of The Year, Social Development & CSR Campaign of The Year, Brand Awareness Campaign of The Year have showcased Habson Communication's ability to connect with audiences on a profound level and drive tangible results. These campaigns have not only captured the attention of industry experts but have also resonated with consumers, demonstrating the agency's deep understanding of consumer behavior and preferences.

Living Brands, Habson Communication's dynamic and proud concern, contributed significantly to this monumental success winning three awards among the fourteen. Living Brands' Pusti Home Chef campaign garnered recognition in the categories of Best Use of social media, Best Use of Digital Technology, and Social Development & CSR Campaign of The Year. Their innovative and impactful campaigns have perfectly complemented the agency's offerings, creating a powerful synergy that has propelled the group to new heights.

This collective achievement underscores Habson Communication's commitment to excellence and its ability to consistently deliver extraordinary results. The agency's triumph at the FLAME Awards Asia 2024 is a testament to its innovative spirit and unwavering dedication to client success.

"We are thrilled to be recognized with seven awards and four certificates at the FLAME Awards Asia 2024," said Habib Rahman, Curator at Habson Communication. "This extraordinary achievement is a direct result of the passion, talent, and dedication of our team. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

The Flame Awards, established in 2006, recognize exceptional marketing and communication initiatives across India and Asia. The 13th edition, organized by the Rural Marketing Association of India (RMAI) and independently audited by Ernst & Young (EY), celebrated the most innovative and impactful campaigns. A distinguished panel of 28 industry leaders, chaired by Nikhil Sharma, MD of Perfetti Van Melle (India), judged the competition.

This year, Bangladesh achieved an unprecedented milestone by securing the highest number of awards in the history of the Flame Awards. This accomplishment signifies a remarkable achievement for the country's marketing and communication industry.