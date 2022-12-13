Habibur Rahman made SBAC Bank MD and CEO 

Banker Habibur Rahman has been appointed by South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited as the Managing Director and CEO.

Prior to that he was serving the bank as Managing director (Acting) and Deputy Managing Director of United Commercial Bank (UCB), said a press release.

He started his Banking career in 1996 by joining Grindlays Bank.

Habibur Rahman has vast experience at home and abroad in diverse sectors of banking for over 27 years working in different financial institutions like City Bank, EBL, HSBC Bank and Toronto Dominion (TD).

He has expertise in various subjects including, Corporate Banking, credit policies, Credit Risk management, procedures, tools and supervision of portfolio segmentation.

Habibur Rahman completed his Bachelor's and Master's in Economics (MSS) from Jahangirnagar University and Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from Brussels in Belgium. He also holds a degree in Certified Credit Professionals from Omega in the USA.

