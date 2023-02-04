Habibur Rahman joins Standard Bank Ltd as new MD

Md Habibur Rahman has recently joined Standard Bank Ltd as the new managing director and CEO.

Prior to this new assignment, he served Union Bank Ltd and Southeast Bank Ltd as additional managing director as well as NCC Bank Ltd and Jamuna Bank Ltd as deputy managing director.

Upon completion of his post-graduation in economics from the University of Chittagong, Mr Rahman embarked on his illustrious banking career on 9 May, 1989 with Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd as a probationary officer.

In his long career of 33 years, he also served some other leading commercial banks of the country namely Prime Bank Ltd, Mercantile Bank Ltd and Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd in different capacities.

During his banking career spanning over 3 decades, he worked at different branches as well as different vital divisions of head office and thereby shouldered diverse responsibilities, particularly in the areas of credit risk management and trade finance, cultivating ties with the board, customers & regulators with the focus of maximising revenue and enhancing reputation for each bank he worked for.

Besides, he participated in numerous trainings, seminars and workshops at home and abroad and also travelled many countries for personal and professional purposes. Mr Rahman is actively associated with many socio-cultural activities. He is an active rotarian and a member of Rotary Club of Dhaka Fort.