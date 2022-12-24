Haas attends Beximco’s ETP, RO plant inauguration

Haas attends Beximco’s ETP, RO plant inauguration

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas attended the inauguration of Beximco's state-of-the-art effluent treatment plant (ETP) and reverse osmosis (RO) at the company's industrial park on Friday.

He also handed over the Leed Platinum Certificate to the company.

The programme was held in presence of Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and vice chairman of the Beximco Group.

Beximco Group Director and CEO Syed Naved Husain took Peter Haas to show all the units of Beximco's Vertical Leeds Green Certified industrial park and the company's initiatives on value addition and innovation in using technology, education, and R&D as key drivers.

The ambassador was briefed on the company's initiatives on sustainability including collaboration with Recovertex, a global leader in recycling post-production consumer waste, and other recycling initiatives taken by Beximco.

US Ambassador Peter Haas / Beximco

