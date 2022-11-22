H M Steel holds view exchange meeting in Bogura 

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 06:49 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

HM Steel and Industry Limited, the largest subsidiary of Mustafa Hakim Group, exchanged views with construction industry-related organisations and individuals in Bogura. 

All engineers, contractors, steel traders and customers of the district participated at the event titled "Nirman Bandhan" held at a Bogura hotel on Saturday. 

M Manjur Alam, managing director of Mostafa-Hakim Group and former mayor of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), joined the meeting from Chittagong online. 

HM Steel & Industry Limited's Director Mohammad Farooq Azam, Executive Director MD Samsuddoha, General Manager (Dhaka office) MA Hannan Azad, Chief Engineer Yakub Nabi and Bogura Municipality Executive Engineer Abu Hena Mostafa were present on the occasion. 

In the event, participants discussed the importance of steel in the construction industry and various issues. 

Assistant General Manager of Sales and Marketing Department Mashroof Karim, Manager Raju Ahmed, Assistant Manager of Advertising Department Jhantu Chowdhury, Engineer Mamunur Rashid, Officer-in-Charge of Quality Control Department and engineers from various government and private departments were also present.

