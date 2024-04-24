GYLC and TikTok host workshop to raise awareness among youth on social media advocacy for climate action

The Global Youth Leadership Center (GYLC) and TikTok, in partnership with Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC), arranged a workshop on April 22, 2024, which was attended by 52 youth from diverse backgrounds. The purpose of the workshop was to provide a platform for aspiring young leaders to learn how to leverage social media to amplify their voices, especially around climate change issues. Aria Tasneem Ahmed from BYLC moderated the session, where expert speakers highlighted the opportunities and challenges of using social media to raise awareness about climate change.

Sohanur Rahman, Executive Coordinator, YouthNet for Climate Justice, emphasized the importance of sharing initiatives taken to curb climate change on social media. He said, "Sharing initiatives on social media can be a powerful tool in our fight against climate change. Storytelling is key to engaging youth effectively. Our youth show immense responsibility but need more awareness; showcasing initiatives can bridge this gap".

Adnin Mourin, General Manager, Academics, 10 Minute School, said,"In Bangladesh, our youth are driven by a determination to find solutions. Effective awareness is key to fostering a community committed to combating this crisis. To inspire and engage today's generation, we must create concise, visually compelling content. Social media now holds the power to reach diverse audiences, a vital tool in addressing the climate emergency".

Regarding the use of social media accurately, Upashana Salam, Senior Manager of communications, BRAC Institute of Governance and Development, said "As we tackle climate change, the focus should be on actionable steps that inspire youth. With numerous initiatives underway, it's now up to individuals to harness social media effectively to convey the message. Self-judgment remains pivotal in ensuring the authenticity of our content.

Climate change is the biggest challenge that our planet is currently facing. Through these initiatives, TikTok and GYLC aim to inform and engage the next generation on this serious matter as social media has proved it self as a powerful tool to inspire and motivate young people to take action against this crisis. With the ability to create innovative multimedia content, young people can showcase their creativity and engage with a broader audience. By doing so, they can spread awareness and inspire more individuals to join the movement and contribute positively towards the environment. Through these initiatives, TikTok and GYLC aim to inform and engage the next generation on this serious matter.