Gyankosh to launch fiction series “Chamakiya” by Shuvashish

Corporates

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 02:19 pm

Related News

Gyankosh to launch fiction series “Chamakiya” by Shuvashish

The first book of the series “Chamakiya and Biggani Bhajaghata” with three individual stories focusing on SDG 6,15 and 16, is expected to release at the beginning of January 2022

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 02:19 pm
This pronouncement came on Universal Children’s Day through singing a deal between Gyankosh Prokashoni and Shuvashish Roy. Photo: Courtesy
This pronouncement came on Universal Children’s Day through singing a deal between Gyankosh Prokashoni and Shuvashish Roy. Photo: Courtesy

Gyankosh Prokashoni, a renowned fiction publisher of Bangladesh, is all set to launch a new book series by eminent children book writer Shuvashish Roy titled "Chamakiya" focusing on sustainable development goals.

This pronouncement came on Universal Children's Day through singing a deal between Gyankosh Prokashoni and Shuvashish Roy.

The titular character of the book series Chamakia is a twelve-thirteen-year-old prodigy girl, who has avid knowledge of science and solves different issues of society through adventures to bring about a sustainable world.

The stories of the series are expected to stir awareness among future generations about the importance of reaching sustainable development goals.

Shuvashish Roy, a Chevening scholar and a marketer by profession, believes every individual has the responsibility to act on achieving a sustainably developed world.

Hence, he penned the new character who would inspire children to build a better world for themselves.

Shuvashish, previously a co-author of the top-selling management book 'Think Like CEOs".

He also wrote a children's fiction "Adhunik Mojar Mojar Bhoot" where he turned bedtime story moments with his son into a storybook.

Shuvashish also pioneered the first-ever creative journal in Bangladesh named 'Ja Ichcha Tai'.

"When Shuvashish Bhai shared this idea of making a new character that has immense potential not only as a book but also to go beyond and aware children on how they can build the future world together, I just said let's do it. Hopefully, the children will like the new book series," shares Washi, the publisher of Gyankosh.

The first book of the series "Chamakiya and Biggani Bhajaghata" with three individual stories focusing on SDG 6,15 and 16, is expected to release at the beginning of January 2022.

The book will be published in both Bengali and English language and will also be available at International Kolkata Book Fair 2022 and Amar Ekushe Grantha Mela 2022.

Gyankosh Prokashoni / Chamakiya / book / children book series / Shuvashish Roy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

1d | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan