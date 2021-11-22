Gyankosh to launch fiction series “Chamakiya” by Shuvashish

This pronouncement came on Universal Children’s Day through singing a deal between Gyankosh Prokashoni and Shuvashish Roy. Photo: Courtesy

Gyankosh Prokashoni, a renowned fiction publisher of Bangladesh, is all set to launch a new book series by eminent children book writer Shuvashish Roy titled "Chamakiya" focusing on sustainable development goals.

The titular character of the book series Chamakia is a twelve-thirteen-year-old prodigy girl, who has avid knowledge of science and solves different issues of society through adventures to bring about a sustainable world.

The stories of the series are expected to stir awareness among future generations about the importance of reaching sustainable development goals.

Shuvashish Roy, a Chevening scholar and a marketer by profession, believes every individual has the responsibility to act on achieving a sustainably developed world.

Hence, he penned the new character who would inspire children to build a better world for themselves.

Shuvashish, previously a co-author of the top-selling management book 'Think Like CEOs".

He also wrote a children's fiction "Adhunik Mojar Mojar Bhoot" where he turned bedtime story moments with his son into a storybook.

Shuvashish also pioneered the first-ever creative journal in Bangladesh named 'Ja Ichcha Tai'.

"When Shuvashish Bhai shared this idea of making a new character that has immense potential not only as a book but also to go beyond and aware children on how they can build the future world together, I just said let's do it. Hopefully, the children will like the new book series," shares Washi, the publisher of Gyankosh.

The first book of the series "Chamakiya and Biggani Bhajaghata" with three individual stories focusing on SDG 6,15 and 16, is expected to release at the beginning of January 2022.

The book will be published in both Bengali and English language and will also be available at International Kolkata Book Fair 2022 and Amar Ekushe Grantha Mela 2022.