Gulzar Ahmed elected chairman of Executive Committee (EC) of Standard Bank Limited

04 April, 2023, 04:50 pm
Gulzar Ahmed, director and former vice chairman of Standard Bank Limited and the owner of Apon Jewelers, a renowned jewellery company in the country, has been elected as the chairman of the Bank's Executive Committee (EC) in its 373rd Board Meeting held on 30 March.

Gulzar Ahmed was born into a noble Muslim family in Golapganj, Sylhet. After completing his studies, he joined his family business Apon Jewellers, reads a press release.

A business personality, Gulzar Ahmed has reached the top of success through integrity, devotion and professionalism in his illustrious business career of 37 years.

He is the chairman of Unique Gold Private Limited, senior vice-president and chairman of the Banking and Financial Standing Committee of Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS).

Ahmed is the first vice-president of the Bangladesh Jewellery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BJMEA), general member of FBCCI, vice-president of Baitul Mokarram National Mosque Musalli Committee, member of Baitul Mokarram Market Babosaye Group and chief advisor of Gulshan DNCC Market Committee. Previously Gulzar Ahmed served as president of Baitul Mokarram Babosaye Group and Bangladesh Jewellery Manufacturers and Exporter Association with a good reputation.

He is actively associated with many sociocultural organisations.

